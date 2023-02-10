UI/UX Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule Technology is currently hiring for one of the leaders in the health and wellness space. We are looking for well-seasoned UX UI Designers to join a global team.
Key qualifications
- Excels in Figma
- Experience with web-responsive design
- Experience with mobile app design
- Experience working with design systems
- Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment
- Strong attention to detail
This role will be focussed on redesigning their member experience. This role will be responsible for translating journeys into web responsive layouts with a mobile-first approach. This will include desktop and mobile views
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML