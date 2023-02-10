UI/UX Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 10, 2023

GoldenRule Technology is currently hiring for one of the leaders in the health and wellness space. We are looking for well-seasoned UX UI Designers to join a global team.

Key qualifications

  • Excels in Figma

  • Experience with web-responsive design

  • Experience with mobile app design

  • Experience working with design systems

  • Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment

  • Strong attention to detail

This role will be focussed on redesigning their member experience. This role will be responsible for translating journeys into web responsive layouts with a mobile-first approach. This will include desktop and mobile views

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

