WEB Content Specialist – Johannesburg, South Africa – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose of the Job:

To ensure that our Client’s digital platforms are updated and that all relevant content is updated. This includes the correct application of our Client’s brand guide on all digital content. The person appointed will report to the Communications Manager.

Requirements:

A National Diploma in Information technology (preferably with a marketing element) / Marketing / Graphic design and / or Social Media Short Course. At least 5-7 years’ relevant working experience, of which 2-3 years must have been in online marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), and social [URL Removed] experience will be an advantage.

Key Responsibilities (KPAs):

Management of the Intranet and Website

Upload content on the intranet and website

Lead any revamps or updates of the intranet and website

Ensure that social media pages drive traffic to the website

Design and develop graphics and multimedia content for, awareness campaigns, logos, intranet, and animations for internal clients

Design original pieces, including illustrations, infographics, branding, and presentations and collaborate with colleagues across teams on design needs

Edit and manage internal image library

Ensure material is posted on the relevant platforms once approved

Ensure that the brand guide is applied consistently across all channels

Stay up to date with industry developments and tools and learn new and better ways to ensure relevancy of all design initiatives

Maintain brand consistency on all marketing projects

Provide multimedia design quality control over concepts, processes, deliverables and projects

Keep an accurate log of all web and graphic design request

Co-ordinate web projects across departments

Desired Skills:

Digital

Digital Content

Graphic Design

Information Technology (IT)

Internet

Web Design

