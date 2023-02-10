WEB Content Specialist – Johannesburg, South Africa

Purpose of the Job:
To ensure that our Client’s digital platforms are updated and that all relevant content is updated. This includes the correct application of our Client’s brand guide on all digital content. The person appointed will report to the Communications Manager.
Requirements:
A National Diploma in Information technology (preferably with a marketing element) / Marketing / Graphic design and / or Social Media Short Course. At least 5-7 years’ relevant working experience, of which 2-3 years must have been in online marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), and social [URL Removed] experience will be an advantage.
Key Responsibilities (KPAs):
- Management of the Intranet and Website
- Upload content on the intranet and website
- Lead any revamps or updates of the intranet and website
- Ensure that social media pages drive traffic to the website
- Design and develop graphics and multimedia content for, awareness campaigns, logos, intranet, and animations for internal clients
- Design original pieces, including illustrations, infographics, branding, and presentations and collaborate with colleagues across teams on design needs
- Edit and manage internal image library
- Ensure material is posted on the relevant platforms once approved
- Ensure that the brand guide is applied consistently across all channels
- Stay up to date with industry developments and tools and learn new and better ways to ensure relevancy of all design initiatives
- Maintain brand consistency on all marketing projects
- Provide multimedia design quality control over concepts, processes, deliverables and projects
- Keep an accurate log of all web and graphic design request
- Co-ordinate web projects across departments
Desired Skills:
- Digital
- Digital Content
- Graphic Design
- Information Technology (IT)
- Internet
- Web Design