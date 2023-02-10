Workflow Analyst at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Sandton

Are you an enthusiastic Graduate who is excited to start your Professional Career? We have the Job Vacancy open as a Workflow Analyst available.

A successful Applicant will be examining and reporting on the details of workflows happening in various Business Divisions day-to-day. We are looking for someone who is very numbers and data-focused with a keen eye for detail.

You will be receiving full training as well as gaining that all-important experience in the working world in a young vibey working environment full of passionate and driven individuals. Our Head Offices are based in Century City, Cape Town, but we will also accept remote Applications for this Role.

Functions of the Job include:

Analysis and reporting on workflows daily.

Analytics on different Business Divisions work outputs.

Reporting on Company performance Weekly, Monthly & Yearly.

Analysis and refinement of different Platforms to produce statistics on key Business Functions.

Requirements:

Completed Degree or 3 year Diploma from a reputable University.

Computer Literacy.

Reliable Internet connection and back-up energy source in case of loadshedding, should you be a remote Applicant.

Salary: Market Related.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Administration

Commucation

Data Reports

About The Employer:

Hire Resolve specialist recruitment agency, we focus on recruiting within specific Industries with both a Local and International focus. Our specialised recruitment consultants are well-versed and highly networked in their specific industries.

Learn more/Apply for this position