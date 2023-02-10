Zoho unveils unified communications platform

Zoho has unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organisation’s overall digital adoption.

Establishing itself as a central work hub or virtual headquarters, Zoho Workplace is a unified office platform that combines collaboration, productivity, and communications tools. It is now a flexible, full-featured business mail and cloud office suite that is built on a common data model and unified through search and AI, enabling users to operate collaboratively and seamlessly through applications.

Commenting on the continued innovation, Andrew Bourne, regional manager at Zoho Africa, says: “In the past year, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated as businesses of all sizes transition to digital-forward, hybrid work. With a clear focus on continued innovation, Zoho is well-positioned to thrive during this time of readjustment.

“The goal of Zoho Workplace is to enable businesses to unify their work to a point where the line between apps disappears. It is heartening to see so many new businesses join the Zoho family, using Zoho Workplace as their customizable center of gravity.”

Zoho Workplace has grown 30% year-over-year with a rapidly expanding global user base of over 16-million.

The company has introduced Zoho Trident, its first native desktop app that unifies mail, messages, audio/video calls, calendar, tasks, and more in one place. Furthermore, Zoho Voice is now fully integrated within Zoho Cliq and Zoho Meeting, allowing employees to make direct line calls, send SMS messages, and pick up inbound calls across the apps.

In addition, Zoho Webinar within Zoho Meeting enables businesses to broadcast to thousands of attendees, engage with them using polls and Q&As, and present virtually without sharing their screen. Zoho has also introduced BluePencil, an AI-based grammar tool with a text editor that can be used on any third-party webpage. Universal Drag and Drop functionality saves time by letting users move files between products with a simple drag and drop. With a focus on security, Zoho has added Mobile Device Management capabilities and OTP-restricted emails to its workplace suite. Lastly, TrueSync has been added to Zoho Workdrive, removing hard drive storage limits and allowing users to access and make changes to their files locally and in the cloud.