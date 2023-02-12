Java Developer (Full Stack) – Centurion

Feb 12, 2023

Java Software Developer (Full Stack)

Role objective:

  • Implementing new systems / undertaking system deployments

  • Development, testing, support and troubleshooting within agile environment

  • Identifying and implementing system optimizations and enhancements

  • Managing and building automated pipelines

  • Liaising with other developers and stakeholders

  • Demonstrated success in being a team player on projects.

  • Good relationship management skills and able to work under pressure.

  • Innovative thinker.

  • Identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes.

  • Understands and supplies solutions to mitigate process or system-based gaps.

  • Plan and execute on tasks assigned

  • Support and train clients to use the system and any products.

  • Monitor the system and resolve issues.

  • Ability to work collaboratively and maintaining a positive team spirit

  • Energetic, self-starter with ability to independently follow-through on initiatives

  • Strong relationship building skills

  • Experience in delivering client-focused solutions based on customer needs

  • Professional disposition

  • Able to multitask and prioritize

  • Excited by technology and innovation

  • Understands and supplies solutions to mitigate process or system-based gaps.

  • Designs, creates, tests and documents new and amended software from supplied specifications.

  • Installs software, following plans and instructions and in accordance with agreed standards

Minimum Requirements:

Java Software Developer (Full Stack)

  • Minimum a 3-year degree in Information Technology. Preferable B.Sc. Computer Science, Bcom Informatics (Honours), B.Eng with Computer Science

  • Experience in a financial sector would be beneficial

  • A minimum of 3 – 5 years of experience in a Java Development role or similar

  • Java certification beneficial

Technical Competencies Required

JEE6/7

  • EJB

  • Stateful and stateless session bean

  • EJB Web Service (SOAP)

  • Transactions (JTA)

  • JPA – Java Persistence API

  • ORM mapping

  • JPA-QL

  • CDI +WELD

  • Scope (Session, Request, Application)

  • Named

  • Decorator

  • Interceptor

  • XML parsing JAXP:(DOM, SAX)

  • JAX-RS

Maven

  • Maven 3

  • Artifactory installation, configuration, management

Continuous integration (Jenkins)

  • Introduced

  • Jenkins installation, configuration, management

  • New Views

  • New builds (Ant, Maven)

  • Automate server restarts

Desired Skills:

  • BSc /B.Eng Computer Science
  • Java Developement
  • 3-5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *