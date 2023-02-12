Junior Java Developer

Feb 12, 2023

We are looking for a Junior Java Developer with a minimum of 18 months of experience in developing information systems in Java.

Qualifications Required

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.

  • Any industry related certifications

  • Develop utilising various technologies that include Java, HTML, JavaScript and AWS (AWS is highly preferential)

  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

  • Research, development and apply new technologies.

  • Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

  • Maintenance of existing systems.

  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

  • Peer Code Review.

  • Deployments for Production and UAT

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

Contract – 12 Months

Office Based

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *