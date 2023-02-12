Junior Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Junior Java Developer with a minimum of 18 months of experience in developing information systems in Java.
Qualifications Required
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.
- Any industry related certifications
- Develop utilising various technologies that include Java, HTML, JavaScript and AWS (AWS is highly preferential)
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Research, development and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.
- Maintenance of existing systems.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments for Production and UAT
We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.
Contract – 12 Months
Office Based
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML