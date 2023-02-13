Azure Server Engineer LW – Gauteng Pretoria

At least 5 years in a Server Engineer role
- Planning and implementing Azure infrastructure solutions to meet the needs of customers.
- Managing and configuring virtual networks, virtual machines, and storage accounts
- Implementing and maintaining Azure active directory, Azure AD Connect, and other identity management solutions.
- Designing and deploying cloud-based solutions that are scalable, highly available, and secure.
- Implementing and managing backup and disaster recovery solutions
- Monitoring and optimizing the performance of Azure infrastructure
- Managing and resolving technical incidents and problems related to Azure infrastructure.
- Collaborating with other IT teams to ensure the seamless integration of Azure infrastructure with other systems.
- Staying up to date with new Azure technologies and services and recommending adoption when appropriate
- Providing technical guidance and support to customers, partners, and other teams
Minimum Requirements:
Formal qualifications:
- Related Degree or Diploma
- Or IT Certificates
- Azure Certificate (Must have)
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- server engineer
- azure server
- cloud