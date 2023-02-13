Azure Server Engineer LW – Gauteng Pretoria

At least 5 years in a Server Engineer role

Planning and implementing Azure infrastructure solutions to meet the needs of customers.

Managing and configuring virtual networks, virtual machines, and storage accounts

Implementing and maintaining Azure active directory, Azure AD Connect, and other identity management solutions.

Designing and deploying cloud-based solutions that are scalable, highly available, and secure.

Implementing and managing backup and disaster recovery solutions

Monitoring and optimizing the performance of Azure infrastructure

Managing and resolving technical incidents and problems related to Azure infrastructure.

Collaborating with other IT teams to ensure the seamless integration of Azure infrastructure with other systems.

Staying up to date with new Azure technologies and services and recommending adoption when appropriate

Providing technical guidance and support to customers, partners, and other teams

Minimum Requirements:

Formal qualifications:

Related Degree or Diploma

Or IT Certificates

Azure Certificate (Must have)

Desired Skills:

Azure

server engineer

azure server

cloud

