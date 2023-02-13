Azure Server Engineer LW

Feb 13, 2023

At least 5 years in a Server Engineer role

  • Planning and implementing Azure infrastructure solutions to meet the needs of customers.

  • Managing and configuring virtual networks, virtual machines, and storage accounts

  • Implementing and maintaining Azure active directory, Azure AD Connect, and other identity management solutions.

  • Designing and deploying cloud-based solutions that are scalable, highly available, and secure.

  • Implementing and managing backup and disaster recovery solutions

  • Monitoring and optimizing the performance of Azure infrastructure

  • Managing and resolving technical incidents and problems related to Azure infrastructure.

  • Collaborating with other IT teams to ensure the seamless integration of Azure infrastructure with other systems.

  • Staying up to date with new Azure technologies and services and recommending adoption when appropriate

  • Providing technical guidance and support to customers, partners, and other teams

Minimum Requirements:

Formal qualifications:

  • Related Degree or Diploma

  • Or IT Certificates

  • Azure Certificate (Must have)

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • server engineer
  • azure server
  • cloud

