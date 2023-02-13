Business Analyst Team Lead – Western Cape Eikenbosch

The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading and coaching a team of Business Analysts, to maximize productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space. This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work.

Qualifications:

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Experience:

Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Business Process Management experience

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skills

Good business and IT acumen

Problem solving and decision making

Ability to influence

Organising, co-ordinating and directing

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

SAP experience

Aris experience

Decision making

Results driven

Job objectives:

Information Seeking & Analysis

Align closely with business and delivery stakeholders around strategic roadmaps.

Assist to shape the demand for the specific area.

Assist with lean business cases / PAC / Board approvals.?

Perform high-level analysis activities in the CE cycle (assisting to unpack Features, identify high-level impacts and dependencies etc.) at a Senior / Specialist proficiency level.

Ensures E2E processes are documented, understood & aligned with business and architecture.

Solid understanding of E2E for area of responsibility.

Have a deep understanding of the value streams within the domain and products they support, to assist in shaping the roadmap for those products. ?

Focus on customer centricity and customer experience throughout all operational processes and value streams and help to create a culture of customer centricity within the BA discipline.

Surfacing and delivering regular insights to the Business Stakeholders with sound recommendations, allowing our Business Stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions.

Produces innovative ideas or solutions that challenge traditional assumptions, and approaches ongoing developments from new perspectives.

Devises, initiates and drives effective change initiatives in own area or department as well as across various disciplines

Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing

Collaborating with stakeholders (within IT and Business) to identify and consider opportunities for improvement and efficiency.

Promote best practices and persuade stakeholders to change practises and consider other alternatives.

Coaching and mentoring for BAs in BA tools, standards, best practices, processes and delivery.

Promoting a culture of collaboration and cross-discipline engagement within the team.

Ensures that the contribution of others is recognised through formal reward processes and also gestures of informal recognition.

Lead a team of BA’s: Defines standards for appropriate behaviour and addresses inappropriate behaviour from others. Ensure that individuals know what is expected of them. Pushes autonomy and empowerment downwards through the organisation. Inspires enthusiasm and a positive attitude in people about their work and their contribution to the organisation’s success. Identifies development needs in others and ensures they are aware of the resources available for their learning and development. Connecting individuals with learning and development contacts. Identifies, attracts and recruits high calibre individuals as organisation-wide assets. Responsible for quality assurance of BA deliverables, and coaching regarding quality issues identified.



Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships

Assist with identification of resources to be allocated to work requests based on specific knowledge areas or skills

Foster a partnership between business stakeholders, delivery teams, architecture and the rest of the BA community;

Identify business and organisational constraints affecting options for change.

Align with the PMO and Business on upcoming projects, initiatives and work request, so that we can start planning and communicating this, and anticipate resource requirements to ensure that resources are brought on board / assigned timeously.

Collaborating with all disciplines and benchmarking value adding solutions.

Evaluate and improve solution assessment and validation.

Eliciting and analysing cultural, business and organisational constraints effecting options for change.

Continuously support the business environment and provide recommendations for improvement

Thinking partner and ambassador for the business.

Organising, multitasking & time management

Strong commitment to organisational objectives and ensuring high quality delivery on work.

Ensuring costs are monitored and users and the organisation benefit.

Able to coach the business analysts on organisation and effective time management.

Knowledge & Skills:

5+ years’ experience with VAS services:

Wallet

Money Transfers

Saving and Gift cards

Insurance

Airtime and Data

Bills and Tickets

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

SDLC

CBAP/AAC

SAP

ARIS

Learn more/Apply for this position