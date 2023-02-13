Business Intelligence Analyst

Feb 13, 2023

This role is fully remote.

We are looking for candidates who have a real passion for technology, who are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills.

This position reports to the BI Team Lead.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Helps to lead BI analytical projects in the implementation and use of new BI software tools and systems.
  • Works on highly complex, cross- functional, and enterprise BI solutions.
  • Works on multiple tasks/projects.
  • Provides subject matter expertise for key BI core functions.
  • Participates in the planning process including inception, technical design, development, testing and delivery of BI solutions.
  • Provides subject matter expertise for key BI core functions.
  • Manages and plans for service demand forecasts.
  • Evaluates internal and external customers’ needs and abilities in order to provide appropriate solutions..
  • Provides input to business requirements for the design of solutions.
  • Understands and articulates business requirements to find the optimal BI solution to satisfy the stakeholders needs.
  • Advises executives on how BI plays a critical role in improving business management and optimisation.
  • Researches, identifies, analyses and provides input to new tools, frameworks, techniques, patterns or processes that will have a positive impact on the BI architecture.
  • Designs corporate-wide dashboards and reports.
  • Performs analysis for a wide range of requests using data in different formats, volumes and from various sources.
  • Researches and documents business problems, to design and implement models that help analyse these business problems.
  • Reviews data pipelines and test plans to ensure that business results are tested and correct.
  • Researches and develops best practices for reports and dashboards deployments.
  • Provides input to the development of information quality metrics.
  • Creates data quality tickets, as needed.
  • Interfaces with vendors to keep abreast of new technologies, pricing and customer applicability.
  • Participates in vendor evaluations.
  • Provides input to standards, policies and procedures that will help our Data Governance program.
  • Designs and documents end-user and analyst training material.
  • Trains users to transform data into action-oriented information and to use that information correctly.
  • Provides guidance, training, and problem-solving assistance to other team members.
  • Coaches less-experienced individuals.

The skills we need:

  • Ability to understand a customer’s business needs and translate needs into IT specific requirements
  • Gathers and analyses information or data on current and future trends of best practice.
  • Seeks information on issues impacting the progress of organizational and process issues
  • Anticipates, identifies and defines problems- seeks root causes
  • Demonstrates attention to detail and accuracy
  • Collaborates with other members of formal and informal groups in the pursuit of common missions, vision, values and mutual goals.
  • Places team needs and priorities above personal needs

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management and a minimum of 5 years of Business Analysis or related technical experience is required.
  • In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 8 years of Business Analysis or related technical experience.
  • Minimum 3 years experience using a BI reporting tool (e.g. Looker, QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft BI etc.)
  • Experience using Looker is advantageous
  • Minimum 3 years SQL experience
  • High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models
  • Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial
  • Knowledge of one or more business functional areas.
  • Python Experience would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Qlikview
  • BI

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *