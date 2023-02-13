Business Intelligence Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This role is fully remote.
We are looking for candidates who have a real passion for technology, who are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills.
This position reports to the BI Team Lead.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- Helps to lead BI analytical projects in the implementation and use of new BI software tools and systems.
- Works on highly complex, cross- functional, and enterprise BI solutions.
- Works on multiple tasks/projects.
- Provides subject matter expertise for key BI core functions.
- Participates in the planning process including inception, technical design, development, testing and delivery of BI solutions.
- Manages and plans for service demand forecasts.
- Evaluates internal and external customers’ needs and abilities in order to provide appropriate solutions..
- Provides input to business requirements for the design of solutions.
- Understands and articulates business requirements to find the optimal BI solution to satisfy the stakeholders needs.
- Advises executives on how BI plays a critical role in improving business management and optimisation.
- Researches, identifies, analyses and provides input to new tools, frameworks, techniques, patterns or processes that will have a positive impact on the BI architecture.
- Designs corporate-wide dashboards and reports.
- Performs analysis for a wide range of requests using data in different formats, volumes and from various sources.
- Researches and documents business problems, to design and implement models that help analyse these business problems.
- Reviews data pipelines and test plans to ensure that business results are tested and correct.
- Researches and develops best practices for reports and dashboards deployments.
- Provides input to the development of information quality metrics.
- Creates data quality tickets, as needed.
- Interfaces with vendors to keep abreast of new technologies, pricing and customer applicability.
- Participates in vendor evaluations.
- Provides input to standards, policies and procedures that will help our Data Governance program.
- Designs and documents end-user and analyst training material.
- Trains users to transform data into action-oriented information and to use that information correctly.
- Provides guidance, training, and problem-solving assistance to other team members.
- Coaches less-experienced individuals.
The skills we need:
- Ability to understand a customer’s business needs and translate needs into IT specific requirements
- Gathers and analyses information or data on current and future trends of best practice.
- Seeks information on issues impacting the progress of organizational and process issues
- Anticipates, identifies and defines problems- seeks root causes
- Demonstrates attention to detail and accuracy
- Collaborates with other members of formal and informal groups in the pursuit of common missions, vision, values and mutual goals.
- Places team needs and priorities above personal needs
Qualifications & Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management and a minimum of 5 years of Business Analysis or related technical experience is required.
- In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 8 years of Business Analysis or related technical experience.
- Minimum 3 years experience using a BI reporting tool (e.g. Looker, QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft BI etc.)
- Experience using Looker is advantageous
- Minimum 3 years SQL experience
- High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models
- Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial
- Knowledge of one or more business functional areas.
- Python Experience would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Qlikview
- BI