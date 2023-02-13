C# Developer at QES

Now Hiring : Software Programmer C#

Work from home opportunity – Cape Town

My clients specialises in creating Integrated Software Platforms for property developres in South Africa and neighboring territories.

Their software packages are developed by making use of languages such as C# and JavaScript.

They are looking to appoint a mid-level programmer with 3 to 5 years’ experience in the above and general coding.

The successful candidate will report to our Head of Software Development, therefore, must be able to work in a team environment.

The successful candidate must be able to work from home undisturbed and be available as if they were in office, they should ensure they have their won laptop and work tools

Desired Skills:

C#.Net Development

Development C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

