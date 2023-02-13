Cobol Developer

Job Description

To design, program and test programs (new or modifications to existing applications within the BAS client-server Architecture )

To provide production support for a specific application or group of applications

To ensure data integrity and fix data integrity through data fixes, On-line account headers and account header batch runs.

Main Responsibilities/Tasks:

Providing production support for a specific application or group of applications. Activities include code problem analysis, fixing, testing and releasing to the production environment.

Ensuring that all change control documentation is completed and signed off prior to releasing the code to the production environment.

Analyzing, coding and testing simple to moderate modules (both new and changes to existing programs) from design specifications.

Ensuring the finished product meets the design objectives and any other appropriate criteria associated with the original request.

Ensuring that a minimal number of SIRS are logged against the task in the testing environments.

Ensuring that there are no comebacks once the code has been released into the production environment.

Investigating and resolving comebacks.

Producing complete and accurate documentation for work based on current documentation standards.

Supporting the testing team when the new / changed code is being tested.

Identify and resolve data integrity issues.

This includes fixing the data correctly the first time.

Completing data fix documentation and ensuring that when the documentation is signed off the data has been corrected according to the data fix documentation.

Ensuring a good understanding of the task / datafix at hand.

Ensuring correctness of own work prior to reporting on completion to the supervisor.

Displaying a moderate proficiency level of the programming languages and tools used in their area (C, COBOL, Foundation, MVS, CICS and SQL).

Assisting with the data preparation for implementation of new departments.

Understands overall team workload and focus ensuring assistance is provided to fellow team members where possible.

Reporting weekly status to the relevant team leaders by 14:00 every Friday afternoon.

Identifying problems and bringing them to supervisor’s attention with sufficient lead time to avert crises.

Also identifying changes in scope or work effort that could result in budgetary overrun or the missing of delivery dates.

Informal daily feedback on status of tasks assigned to the individual.

Working effectively as part of a team and seeks to support the team’s goals.

Broadening own technical, functional and industry skill base (Microsoft office).

Provide a quality service to the client.

Understand client’s business needs.

Prioritise own workload.

Basic working knowledge of one medium / large sized functional area (alternately basic working knowledge of multiple small functional areas).

Reporting weekly turnarounds to supervisor by 8:30 on Monday mornings.

Overtime when required

Standby for batch runs when required

Knowledge And Skills:

Knowledge of the technical environment (i.e. products used by Application Maintenance) namely:

IBM Mainframe / MVS / CICS / JCL

WINDOWS OS

COBOL

C & C++

MS Office

FTP

SQL

Foundation (FCP)

Good verbal and written communication skills

Education, Qualifications, Experience Necessary:

Appropriate and recognised formal IT training

Minimum 2-year relevant experience

Desired Skills:

Cobol

SQL

Programmer

