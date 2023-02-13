Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Riverhorse Valley

Our client has an exciting opportunity a Data Analyst to deliver reliable, on-time and high-quality data analytics support, solutions, and professional services.
Responsibilities:
- Model, ETL, script and visualise data.
- Design and develop analytical and strategic data models and visualisation.
- On-time, efficient and quality delivery outputs.
- Conduct research, gain knowledge of data, to develop prototypes and proof of concepts analytics.
- Build, maintain and monitor pipelines.
- Implement reliable and efficient back-end development.
- Drive business adoption of Business intelligence.
- Define, document, and communicate design patterns.
- Ensure definition, documentation, and communication of solution designs before implementation.
Requirements:
- 3+ years’ experience in a similar role.
- Experience with the following: SQL, Qlik Sense / Power BI, Azure Synapse Analytics, SQL, Python.
- Proven experience in quantitative analytics, predictive modelling, statistical modelling, Backend scripting, pipelining and ETL, Front-end visualisation.
- Exposure to big data, both structured and unstructured.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- ETL
- Power BI
- SQL
- Python
- Azure Synapse Analytics
- Qlik Sense
- Scripting
- Big Data
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing