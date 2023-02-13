Data Scientist

Purpose of the Position
- Extract and gather data from various sources, both real time event streams and batch, develop technical architectural solutions in the cloud utilizing this data for intelligent automation and data driven insights.
Qualifications Essential
- Degree in Mathematics/Engineering/Data Science/Data Analysis
- Post Graduate qualification in Mathematics/Data Science/Data Analysis/Coding would be advantageous
Experience
- 6-10 years in an analytical field
- Excellent analytics skills, Python or R, data mining, data visualization and SQL capabilities
- Software development experience
- Experience working with data warehouses/large databases
- Experience in Tableau/Power BI/SSRS
- Maintenance of data integrity, data warehouses, real time data feeds and data feature stores
- Analyse, report and surface insights and feedback
- Experience working with large data sets including data cleansing and validation
- Ability to identify trends/behaviours from complex data sets and suggest where they can be applied
- Cloud experience – Azure, Databricks, Azure Functions, Event Hubs and Streaming Analytics (advantageous)
- Experience with streaming analytics and data pipelines (advantageous)
- Envision, in partnership with CVM, and design technical architectural solutions to drive the continued automation, improved analytics and increasing maturity of the CVM ecosystem. Developing data models, pipelines, integration interfaces (APIs/CosmosDB) to Braze and other relevant tools, including internal CMS interface and Recommendations engines.
- Identify opportunities to improve the data ecosystem with new software or hardware tools available in AWS/Azure, ensuring best practices in solution design and data modelling.
- Develop integrations between Braze, Data warehouses, Real time databases, feature stores, recommendations engines, content management systems, product back end and other relevant sources and destinations.
- Identify pockets of opportunity to improve the processes around CVM communications, including designing technical solutions to improve team efficiency and reduce manual work.
- Define and complete projects from inception to production, in partnership with CVM and external agencies, ensuring the data ecosystem accommodate both the requests and where possible generalized solutions for future requests.
- Translate the requirements gathered from CVM, Connected Video leadership team and other stakeholders into work items and actionable projects that aligns with the long-term architectural vision for the marketing tech stack ecosystem.
- Design and develop databases, feature stores, data marts, data warehouses and data models (in Delta Lakes, Azure Analysis Services and Relational databases as needed).
- Design and maintain ETL processes and real time data pipelines feeding above data stores with accurate and timely data.
- Develop the company’s capability in using customer behavior data to drive engagement and retargeting with intelligent automation on our Omni-channel communications.
- Provide support to the CVM team comprised of marketing, product and technology analytics, creating reporting packs, dashboards or presentations.
- Identify opportunities to improve business as usual processes using modern technologies and automation, e.g. setting up API`s using Python on Azure to dynamically insert latest and top-performing content into emails.
- Provide funnel analysis and be able to set up campaign and testing together with the teams to track campaigns and impact on growth and the business. Design data event models and tracking schemas.
- Provide clean and usable data to the internal and group wide teams, including but not limited to data cleansing, mapping, data design, repository creation, metadata management and repository creation.
- Build customer segmentation and propensity models, implement targeted communications using the models.
- Analyse marketing campaign performance, using data mining and statistical methods to determine effectiveness and provide actionable insights for future planning and campaign development.
- Analyse channel performance for the following channels and make recommendations as to where to move spend and creative resources across Push Notifications, Email Communications, SMS, Paid remarketing on Facebook/Google Ads.
- Maintain, build and improve data consolidation and automation from media platforms, publishers, web analytics, and CRM platform to enable an integrated view of the data in one environment.
- Design and implement complex user journeys in our CRM tool to maximize overall conversion and retention rates, including the development of custom APIs and integrations.
- Attend weekly status meetings with business and analytics, contribute to cross-functional discussion, collaborate on large projects and support the process of discovering new opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Instructing
- Learning Strategies
- Active Listening
- Coordination
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Persuasion
- Service Orientation