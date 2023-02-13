Divisional IT Manager (Wits ThirdStream) – Gauteng Randburg

Main purpose of the job:

Responsible for the management of internet and email capacity necessary for staff to perform their responsibilities as well as equipment and software

Location:

31 Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

IT infrastructure and support by ensuring hardware that is in place is functional as well as staff and operational requirements are met

Management of IT-related equipment

Staff management such as attending to staffing requirements and admin

Train and coach team members to ensure skills and knowledge is up to standard

Administrative support – Assist with the implementation of SOPs, policies, and training plans

Effective self-management and performance ownership

Manage and ensure uptime and availability of all network and internet connectivity are met in line with business requirement

Provide support to all executive members

Manage capacity and availability across all services

Required minimum education and training:

Relevant Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree

Microsoft Certification – latest accredited Microsoft exams

Valid driver’s license

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 10 years experience in IT Support with managing teams

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Excellent technical IT support skills are necessary with good organizational skills

Must be proactive and able to exercise discretion and independent decision-making

Must be able to prioritize own workload and work to meet deadlines

Self-motivated and able to work independently as well as part of a diverse and multidisciplinary team

Assertive, confident, and adaptable

High-stress tolerance

Due to several projects being off-site the incumbent would need to be in the possession of a valid driver’s license with their own transport and have the ability to travel

Must be able to take ownership of all allocated functions and projects

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment

Must have a high level of customer service orientation

Must have strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills

Demonstrate strong customer service expertise

High-level verbal and written communication skills especially about the latest computer-related information

May work unusual working hours and travel frequently

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 21 February 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computing

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT)

Medical

About The Employer:

BackgroundWits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. ThirdStream, a subsidiary of the Wits Health Consortium, is a supplier of administrative services to donor-funded and academic organizations in Africa. It supports more than 50 research entities within the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

