IBM acquires GraphQL server developer

IBM has acquired StepZen, which has developed a GraphQL server that helps developers build GraphQL APIs quickly and with less code.

Founded in 2020, StepZen provides an easier way for developers to build GraphQL APIs. The technology takes a declarative programming approach, which results in smaller and more intuitive code, better runtime performance, and faster time to value.

StepZen was also designed to be flexible and is compatible with other API approaches and is available as-a-Service (SaaS) while also supporting deployments in private clouds and on-premises data centres.

The acquisition closed on February 6, 2023, and the StepZen team and technology will become part of the IBM Software unit.