Integrated Operations Centre Implementation Specialist – Mining – Contract

Our client in the mining industry is looking for an IOC Implementation Specialist for a 9-12 month contract. The role will require travel between their head office in Johannesburg, and the site in Limpopo. Applicants must therefore be flexible in terms of travel, and willing to work on site.

The purpose of the role includes the following:

lead the implementation of a fully functional IOC at the mine, including processes, systems and resources, to support the required functions and deliver the necessary services to end users.

assist with establishing the requirements to support the envisaged functions of the IOC, and the development of a user manual to guide the establishment and operations of an effective and efficient facility.

provide guidance, coaching, handholding and mentoring to personnel as part of a change management process during the implementation and roll-out phase, as well as the training and upskilling of IOC personnel.

Key deliverables will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Define control room processes to support the various mining and engineering activities

Process maps for identified user functions

Develop procedures to support control room processes

Procedures including role definitions and RACI

Identify system elements required to link to procedures and processes

Process/system/role requirements list

Co-ordinate the compilation of the IOC user manual

Identify training requirements for IOC personnel (functions of the systems, how to use the systems, general mining process knowledge)

Implement the functions to enable the services to be provided by the IOC

Train, mentor and coach IOC personnel to provide services according to the IOC manual

Develop requirements and plans for incumbents

Perform change management

REQUIREMENTS:

5 – 8 years solid knowledge and experience in the following areas:

Mining operations (preferably underground mining)

Control room functions, routines and processes

Typical control, information and management systems used in control rooms

Business process mapping, including software proficiency

Stakeholder engagement

Change management

Safety:

Knowledge of safety policies and procedures

Provide a role model in safety by consistently demonstrating required behaviours and championing safety values

Documentation:

Document development skills including MSWord proficiency

General:

Communication skills across all levels of organisation

People skills for engaging and managing stakeholders, soliciting co-operation of colleagues, coaching of IOC personnel

