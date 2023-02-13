Integration Developer

Integration Developer – Design and Build BRAND NEW INTEGRATION CONFIGURATIONS for Market Leading, BRAND NEW INVESTMENT PLATFORM – Cape Town or Johannesburg – UP TO R1,1 Million Per Annum

This is an amazing opportunity for an intermediate Developer with experience in the financial services industry to design and develop first-to-market integration solutions & configurations, playing a key role in in the architectural design of this BRAND-NEW INVESTMENT PLATFORM backed by a LEADING FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY.

This position is hybrid and based in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

It is paying up to R1,1 million per annum.

THE COMPANY

MARKET-LEADING FINANCIAL ADVISER FIRM is looking to expand its portfolio to investment management. The company are invested in optimizing processes to create an exceptional customer experience.

As one of Africa’s leading wealth management firms, the company is looking to grow its market presence through delivering innovative and state-of-the-art digital solutions to its customers.

THE ROLE

As Integration Developer, you will be responsible for designing and developing integration configurations that support the company’s system architecture.

You will design integration installations & upgrades, troubleshoot technical problems in an efficient and optimized manner, and develop technical expertise among your team to create and maintain continuous improvement among integration partners.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant degree/diploma or equivalent work experience

3+ Years integration development experience

3+ Years middleware development, support, and integration experience

Knowledge of SOAP and RESTful services

SQL knowledge

Desired Skills:

Integration

Middleware

SOAP

RESTful

XML

JSON

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

If you qualify for this role, please email your CV directly to:

Daniel Goldberg

[Email Address Removed]

[Phone Number Removed];

