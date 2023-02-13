IT Devops Engineer at Sabenza IT

Feb 13, 2023

Our client is looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their exceptional team.

This is a permanent role with Hybrid working models.

Relevant experience:

  • 5+ years of experience as a DevSecOps / DevOps Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices.
  • 3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java or Developer in Middleware
  • Bachelor of Computer Science, Engineering (or related)
  • Certifications in DevSecOps (beneficial)
  • Certifications in Financial Markets, Cloud, Agile (beneficial)

Technical understanding and application of:

  • Linux Operating Systems (RedHat) and shell scripting
  • Application Servers: Tomcat
  • Emulators: VMWare, Docker
  • Databases and tools: Oracle, MS SQL
  • Build/Config/Repo: TeamCity, Jenkins, GIT, Maven Springboot
  • Load balancing: F5, NGINX
  • Caching: Redis
  • Monitoring: Zabbix
  • Scheduling: ControlM
  • Tibco & IMQ Knowledge

DevOps skills:

  • Implement and maintain the business infrastructure using DevSecOps practices, including any connectivity requirements.
  • Enable automated build and deployment of bespoke business systems and configurations using scripts.
  • Enable automated monitoring and alerting.
  • Enable automated end-to-end testing.
  • Enable continuous release processes, practices, and pipelines.
  • Enable change management and audit requirements for releases.
  • Optimize and automate routine tasks as appropriate.
  • Scale systems sustainably through mechanisms such as easy-to-use tooling and automation where possible.
  • Employ principles and practices that helps secure our software, infrastructure, applications, and data
  • Practice sustainable incident support and response and drive root cause analysis and reporting
  • Engaging with audit stakeholders and driving any required remediations as appropriate.

Support and maintain environments:
Monitor and maintain health of the platform

  • Network health
  • Database health
  • Application health

Provide 1st level support as part of the rotational support schedule

  • Assist with queries and incidents
  • Analyse for possible causes and propose and implement remediation where appropriate
  • Ensure availability of the platform during key processes such as End of Day

Desired Skills:

  • devops
  • devsec
  • f5
  • nginx
  • Control m
  • jenkins
  • git
  • maven
  • vmware
  • tomcat
  • linux
  • redhat
  • shell scripting
  • redis
  • zabbix
  • tibco
  • imq
  • controlm
  • springboot
  • cloud
  • agile
  • financial

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

