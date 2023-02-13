IT Devops Engineer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their exceptional team.
This is a permanent role with Hybrid working models.
Relevant experience:
- 5+ years of experience as a DevSecOps / DevOps Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices.
- 3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java or Developer in Middleware
- Bachelor of Computer Science, Engineering (or related)
- Certifications in DevSecOps (beneficial)
- Certifications in Financial Markets, Cloud, Agile (beneficial)
Technical understanding and application of:
- Linux Operating Systems (RedHat) and shell scripting
- Application Servers: Tomcat
- Emulators: VMWare, Docker
- Databases and tools: Oracle, MS SQL
- Build/Config/Repo: TeamCity, Jenkins, GIT, Maven Springboot
- Load balancing: F5, NGINX
- Caching: Redis
- Monitoring: Zabbix
- Scheduling: ControlM
- Tibco & IMQ Knowledge
DevOps skills:
- Implement and maintain the business infrastructure using DevSecOps practices, including any connectivity requirements.
- Enable automated build and deployment of bespoke business systems and configurations using scripts.
- Enable automated monitoring and alerting.
- Enable automated end-to-end testing.
- Enable continuous release processes, practices, and pipelines.
- Enable change management and audit requirements for releases.
- Optimize and automate routine tasks as appropriate.
- Scale systems sustainably through mechanisms such as easy-to-use tooling and automation where possible.
- Employ principles and practices that helps secure our software, infrastructure, applications, and data
- Practice sustainable incident support and response and drive root cause analysis and reporting
- Engaging with audit stakeholders and driving any required remediations as appropriate.
Support and maintain environments:
Monitor and maintain health of the platform
- Network health
- Database health
- Application health
Provide 1st level support as part of the rotational support schedule
- Assist with queries and incidents
- Analyse for possible causes and propose and implement remediation where appropriate
- Ensure availability of the platform during key processes such as End of Day
APPLY NOW FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Desired Skills:
- devops
- devsec
- f5
- nginx
- Control m
- jenkins
- git
- maven
- vmware
- tomcat
- linux
- redhat
- shell scripting
- redis
- zabbix
- tibco
- imq
- controlm
- springboot
- cloud
- agile
- financial
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years