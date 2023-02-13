IT Devops Engineer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their exceptional team.

This is a permanent role with Hybrid working models.

Relevant experience:

5+ years of experience as a DevSecOps / DevOps Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices.

3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java or Developer in Middleware

Bachelor of Computer Science, Engineering (or related)

Certifications in DevSecOps (beneficial)

Certifications in Financial Markets, Cloud, Agile (beneficial)

Technical understanding and application of:

Linux Operating Systems (RedHat) and shell scripting

Application Servers: Tomcat

Emulators: VMWare, Docker

Databases and tools: Oracle, MS SQL

Build/Config/Repo: TeamCity, Jenkins, GIT, Maven Springboot

Load balancing: F5, NGINX

Caching: Redis

Monitoring: Zabbix

Scheduling: ControlM

Tibco & IMQ Knowledge

DevOps skills:

Implement and maintain the business infrastructure using DevSecOps practices, including any connectivity requirements.

Enable automated build and deployment of bespoke business systems and configurations using scripts.

Enable automated monitoring and alerting.

Enable automated end-to-end testing.

Enable continuous release processes, practices, and pipelines.

Enable change management and audit requirements for releases.

Optimize and automate routine tasks as appropriate.

Scale systems sustainably through mechanisms such as easy-to-use tooling and automation where possible.

Employ principles and practices that helps secure our software, infrastructure, applications, and data

Practice sustainable incident support and response and drive root cause analysis and reporting

Engaging with audit stakeholders and driving any required remediations as appropriate.

Support and maintain environments:

Monitor and maintain health of the platform

Network health

Database health

Application health

Provide 1st level support as part of the rotational support schedule

Assist with queries and incidents

Analyse for possible causes and propose and implement remediation where appropriate

Ensure availability of the platform during key processes such as End of Day

