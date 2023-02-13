IT Technical Support

Functional Requirements
- Provide ongoing technical support and maintenance of production and development systems and software products (both remote and onsite) and for configured services running on various platforms (operating within a defined operating model and processes)
- Provide hardware/software support and implement technology at the operating system-level across all server and network areas, and for particular software solutions/vendors/brands.
- Work includes L1 and L2 basic and intermediate level troubleshooting
- Demonstrated technical understanding of a broad range IT infrastructure environments
- Strong understanding of effective customer service
- Relevant technical knowledge of Windows 10 and Microsoft Office suite of products
- Ability to troubleshoot and resolve desktop hardware faults
- Build new laptop and have sufficient knowledge on the imaging process
- Mobile support: iOS and Android
- Basic printer support
Desired Skills:
- iOS Support
- Android Support
- Basic Printer Support