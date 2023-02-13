IT Technical Support

Feb 13, 2023

Functional Requirements

  • Provide ongoing technical support and maintenance of production and development systems and software products (both remote and onsite) and for configured services running on various platforms (operating within a defined operating model and processes)
  • Provide hardware/software support and implement technology at the operating system-level across all server and network areas, and for particular software solutions/vendors/brands.
  • Work includes L1 and L2 basic and intermediate level troubleshooting
  • Demonstrated technical understanding of a broad range IT infrastructure environments
  • Strong understanding of effective customer service
  • Relevant technical knowledge of Windows 10 and Microsoft Office suite of products
  • Ability to troubleshoot and resolve desktop hardware faults
  • Build new laptop and have sufficient knowledge on the imaging process
  • Mobile support: iOS and Android
  • Basic printer support

Desired Skills:

  • iOS Support
  • Android Support
  • Basic Printer Support

