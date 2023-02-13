Javascript Web Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 13, 2023

One of the leading giants within the Automotive space are on the hunt for a Javascript Web Developer to join their fantastic team.

Key skills required for the role:

  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • GraphQL
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
  • Redis, Mongo
  • CSS 3
  • Antd
  • HTML 5
  • BitBucket

Responsibilites Include:

  • Develop Web based applications.
  • Create pages and components to manage static data.
  • Create pages to view different aggregations of data.
  • Implement complex calculations according to specification.
  • Implement workflows from diagrams.
  • Use E-Charts to implement charts on the data.
  • Write scripts to upload bulk excel data into MongoDB.

  • Implement data model diagrams to MongoDB schemas

  • Apply cloud computing technologies and emerging computing trends.

  • Create and update system documentation.
  • SW bug resolution including handling of incident tickets in ITSM ticketing system.

Apply now for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • Typescript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • React
  • GraphQL
  • Bitbucket

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *