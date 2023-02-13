Javascript Web Developer

One of the leading giants within the Automotive space are on the hunt for a Javascript Web Developer to join their fantastic team.

Key skills required for the role:

TypeScript / JavaScript

GraphQL

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)

Redis, Mongo

CSS 3

Antd

HTML 5

BitBucket

Responsibilites Include:

Develop Web based applications.

Create pages and components to manage static data.

Create pages to view different aggregations of data.

Implement complex calculations according to specification.

Implement workflows from diagrams.

Use E-Charts to implement charts on the data.

Write scripts to upload bulk excel data into MongoDB.

Implement data model diagrams to MongoDB schemas

Apply cloud computing technologies and emerging computing trends.

Create and update system documentation.

SW bug resolution including handling of incident tickets in ITSM ticketing system.

Apply now for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Typescript

HTML

CSS

React

GraphQL

Bitbucket

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position