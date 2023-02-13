One of the leading giants within the Automotive space are on the hunt for a Javascript Web Developer to join their fantastic team.
Key skills required for the role:
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- BitBucket
Responsibilites Include:
- Develop Web based applications.
- Create pages and components to manage static data.
- Create pages to view different aggregations of data.
- Implement complex calculations according to specification.
- Implement workflows from diagrams.
- Use E-Charts to implement charts on the data.
- Write scripts to upload bulk excel data into MongoDB.
Implement data model diagrams to MongoDB schemas
Apply cloud computing technologies and emerging computing trends.
- Create and update system documentation.
- SW bug resolution including handling of incident tickets in ITSM ticketing system.
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Typescript
- HTML
- CSS
- React
- GraphQL
- Bitbucket
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma