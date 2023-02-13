Our client in the shipping industry is looking for a Junior Software Developer to join their organization
Location: Little Falls, Roodepoort
Job Description:
As a Software Developer, you will build and implement functional programs. You will work with other Developers and Product Managers throughout the software development life cycle.
Requirements:
- I.T Qualification
- 2+ years of Software Development Experience
- Knowledge of or working experience with React Native, ReactJS, JavaScript, Nodejs, Firebase, PHP, and Java(for Android)
- Proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer, or similar role
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment
- Experience with databases (nonrelational databases)
- Must have the ability to learn new languages and technologies
Responsibilities:
- Work with developers to design algorithms and flowcharts
- Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications
- Integrate software components and third-party programs
- Verify and deploy programs and systems
- Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software
- Gather and evaluate user feedback
- Recommend and execute improvements
- Create technical documentation for reference and reporting
- Testing and deploying programs and systems
- Fixing, maintaining, and/or improving existing software
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- React Native
- ReactJS
- Java(For Android)
- Nodejs
- Firebase
- PHP