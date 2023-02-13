Junior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the shipping industry is looking for a Junior Software Developer to join their organization

Our client in the shipping industry is looking for a Junior Software Developer to join their organization

Location: Little Falls, Roodepoort

Job Description:

As a Software Developer, you will build and implement functional programs. You will work with other Developers and Product Managers throughout the software development life cycle.

Requirements:

I.T Qualification

2+ years of Software Development Experience

Knowledge of or working experience with React Native, ReactJS, JavaScript, Nodejs, Firebase, PHP, and Java(for Android)

Proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer, or similar role

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment

Experience with databases (nonrelational databases)

Must have the ability to learn new languages and technologies

Responsibilities:

Work with developers to design algorithms and flowcharts

Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications

Integrate software components and third-party programs

Verify and deploy programs and systems

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software

Gather and evaluate user feedback

Recommend and execute improvements

Create technical documentation for reference and reporting

Testing and deploying programs and systems

Fixing, maintaining, and/or improving existing software

Desired Skills:

Javascript

React Native

ReactJS

Java(For Android)

Nodejs

Firebase

PHP

Learn more/Apply for this position