Junior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 13, 2023

Our client in the shipping industry is looking for a Junior Software Developer to join their organization
Location: Little Falls, Roodepoort

Job Description:
As a Software Developer, you will build and implement functional programs. You will work with other Developers and Product Managers throughout the software development life cycle.

Requirements:

  • I.T Qualification
  • 2+ years of Software Development Experience
  • Knowledge of or working experience with React Native, ReactJS, JavaScript, Nodejs, Firebase, PHP, and Java(for Android)
  • Proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer, or similar role
  • Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
  • Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment
  • Experience with databases (nonrelational databases)
  • Must have the ability to learn new languages and technologies

Responsibilities:

  • Work with developers to design algorithms and flowcharts
  • Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications
  • Integrate software components and third-party programs
  • Verify and deploy programs and systems
  • Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software
  • Gather and evaluate user feedback
  • Recommend and execute improvements
  • Create technical documentation for reference and reporting
  • Testing and deploying programs and systems
  • Fixing, maintaining, and/or improving existing software

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • React Native
  • ReactJS
  • Java(For Android)
  • Nodejs
  • Firebase
  • PHP

