Junior Software Engineer

Our client in the technology sector is looking for a junior software developer to join their team.

BASIC FUNCTION

– Writing and debugging code

– Troubleshooting software issues

– Working closely with developers to improve product’s functionality

– Developing innovative solutions

– Attending developer and company meetings

– Participating in code reviews and quality assurance activities

– Participating in estimation discussions with the product team

– Continually improving coding skills

– Assisting the development manager with all aspects of software design and coding.

– Maintaining code.

– Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.

– Responding to requests from the development team.

– Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.

– Writing reports regarding the state of software under development.

– Conducting development tests.

– Analyses user needs and software requirements to inform system design

– Build applications for various platforms using industry standard and modernized frameworks

– Provide on-call support as necessary

– Developing documentation to assist users.

– Ensuring continuous professional self-development.

– Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organization

– Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

– Provide Support when on Stand-By

– Assist Support when needed or requested

– Assist other Developers on any project when requested

– Provide training on any deployed application

Travel will be required within the boundaries of South Africa.

Desired Skills:

Software Design

Coding

Software Support

