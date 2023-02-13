Junior Software Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the technology sector is looking for a junior software developer to join their team.
BASIC FUNCTION
– Writing and debugging code
– Troubleshooting software issues
– Working closely with developers to improve product’s functionality
– Developing innovative solutions
– Attending developer and company meetings
– Participating in code reviews and quality assurance activities
– Participating in estimation discussions with the product team
– Continually improving coding skills
– Assisting the development manager with all aspects of software design and coding.
– Maintaining code.
– Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.
– Responding to requests from the development team.
– Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.
– Writing reports regarding the state of software under development.
– Conducting development tests.
– Analyses user needs and software requirements to inform system design
– Build applications for various platforms using industry standard and modernized frameworks
– Provide on-call support as necessary
– Developing documentation to assist users.
– Ensuring continuous professional self-development.
– Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organization
– Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development
– Provide Support when on Stand-By
– Assist Support when needed or requested
– Assist other Developers on any project when requested
– Provide training on any deployed application
Travel will be required within the boundaries of South Africa.
Desired Skills:
- Software Design
- Coding
- Software Support