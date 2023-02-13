Mid-Level Python Developer with AWS – Gauteng Johannesburg

Duties:

  • Migrate current projects onto Cloud Environment like Amazon/Google Cloud.

  • Ability to work independently or in a team environment on multiple projects.

  • Experience in working with software specifications and documentation.

  • Excellent analytical, debugging, planning, and organizational skills.

  • Detail-oriented and comfortable working with developers, business analysts, and other project stakeholders

  • Provide influence over a new technical design for the highly visible software product.

  • Assist in quality assurance process such as writing unit tests and participating in code reviews, Test Driven Development approach.

  • Develop micro-services and preformant worker processes for the application.

  • Implementing Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD)

  • Work on creating different Android mobile applications for the current web application.

  • Work in a client-facing application development environment with minimal supervision on implementation tasks.

  • Increase product value by writing high-quality, maintainable code following Industry coding standards.

  • Identify additional tasks and mentor other developers in completing tasks.

  • Promote Teamwork in the department.

Minimum Requirements:

Formal qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or an IT-related discipline, or its equivalent plus 4 years of development experience building high volume, public-facing modern web applications.

Technologies:

  • 3-5 years‘ Experience in the development of software applications using modern software languages: Python, Frameworks like Springboot, Django, Drupal

  • Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases

  • Experience with scripting languages like HTML- CSS, XML/JSON, JavaScript/jQuery/ Angular/ ReactJS

  • Experience in Soap and Rest Web services

  • Familiarity with code review and working with code repositories like Teams Foundation, GitHub, Bitbucket

  • Understanding and strong interest in DevOps using tools like Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Kubernetes, etc.

  • Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases such as Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, and MongoDB is a plus.

  • Familiarity with SAP Environment will be beneficial but not mandatory.

  • 2+ years of Agile experience (e.g., sprint planning, stand-up, Scrum, Kanban)

  • using tools like Jenkins/Docker/Kubernetes etc. and contributing towards DevOps.

  • Develop SQL queries for the application that targets high performance, also perform load testing, and optimize the performance of the current queries.

  • Develop HTML/JavaScript/Angular/ReactJS/Vue etc. for modern web applications.

Salary details

  • Company benefits include a compulsory Provident Fund (you can select a % that is included in the TGP) and medical aid is optional (not compulsory) with Discovery Medical Aid (included in the TGP).

  • Annual leave days: 15 days

  • No bonuses or 13th cheques (you can structure a “13th cheque” out of the TGP by allocating a deduction per month from the salary to be paid out in December).

  • Office work hours: Monday to Friday (07:00 – 16:00 or 08:00 – 17:00) including 1-hour lunch (no overtime/after-hours or weekend work) unless there is a technical issue/downtime.

  • Covid vaccination is not compulsory.

Desired Skills:

  • Python developer
  • python
  • migration
  • AWS
  • migration to cloud

