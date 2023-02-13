Mobile Application Developer at Tata Consultancy Services

Work Location – johannesburg

We are looking for a talented Developer to engage with the design, build and maintenance of existing functional components for mobile applications on both Android and iOS. The ideal candidate should have an eye for a fresh mobile user experience, be able to write clean and maintainable code, possess superior mobile app UI/UX skills and be able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and components, and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user experiences.

Requirements and skills

Minimum of 2 years of mobile development experience

Demonstrable mobile development skills with a strong portfolio

Proficiency in TypeScript, JavaScript, Angular, HTML, CSS, C#, and Xamarin or other multi-platform development tools

Solid experience in developing from wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively

Up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process

Privacy Note:

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

ux

ui

Java

Javascript

Xamarin

Mobile Development

Android Development

Development iOS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

Learn more/Apply for this position