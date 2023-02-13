Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

Purpose of the Position:
- To manage projects at Group level, enable, drive and monitor the strategic initiatives being pursued. Provide support and guidance at PMO level.
Qualifications
Essential:
- A Bachelor’s Degree or Equivalent NQF Level 7 Qualification in Business Management/Project Management)
- Project Management qualification
Experience
- A minimum 5+ years project management
- Broadcast industry experience
- Creating project Charters
- Coordinating and chairing of weekly project meetings
- Updating and distributing weekly project progress reports (including minutes action logs)
- Monitoring of project deliverables and taking corrective actions
- Managing project risks and issues
- Updating of project plans
- Escalation of issues to project sponsors / technical leads
- Updating and submitting change control – including managing change note register
- Manage scope, schedules, deliverables, communication and risks while ensuring quality compliance and adherence with methodology and templates
- Manage key interdependencies and complexities closely and ensure these are communicated and understood across the business
- Registration, administration execution of projects in line with company objectives.
- Provide project documentation for all projects
- Ensure projects are delivered in line with the Project Management Methodology, project standards, and the business strategy in accordance to the business requirements
- Provide support to Senior Manager as required.
Desired Skills:
- Instructing
- Learning Strategies
- Active Listening
- Coordination
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Persuasion
- Service Orientation