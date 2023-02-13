Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

Feb 13, 2023

Purpose of the Position:

  • To manage projects at Group level, enable, drive and monitor the strategic initiatives being pursued. Provide support and guidance at PMO level.

Qualifications

Essential:

  • A Bachelor’s Degree or Equivalent NQF Level 7 Qualification in Business Management/Project Management)

  • Project Management qualification

Experience

  • A minimum 5+ years project management

  • Broadcast industry experience

  • Creating project Charters

  • Coordinating and chairing of weekly project meetings

  • Updating and distributing weekly project progress reports (including minutes action logs)

  • Monitoring of project deliverables and taking corrective actions

  • Managing project risks and issues

  • Updating of project plans

  • Escalation of issues to project sponsors / technical leads

  • Updating and submitting change control – including managing change note register

  • Manage scope, schedules, deliverables, communication and risks while ensuring quality compliance and adherence with methodology and templates

  • Manage key interdependencies and complexities closely and ensure these are communicated and understood across the business

  • Registration, administration execution of projects in line with company objectives.

  • Provide project documentation for all projects

  • Ensure projects are delivered in line with the Project Management Methodology, project standards, and the business strategy in accordance to the business requirements

  • Provide support to Senior Manager as required.

Desired Skills:

  • Instructing
  • Learning Strategies
  • Active Listening
  • Coordination
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Persuasion
  • Service Orientation

