Qlik BI Consultant

Companies of all sizes successfully rely on our client’s management and IT consulting to solve relevant BI, planning and digitization challenges efficiently, modernly and reliably. They combine the strategic vision and commitment of a founder-managed company with the dynamism of a technology start-up.

Your intermediate to senior level QLIK consulting skills put you in line to join this dynamic and exciting (international!) organisation – where you can work from anywhere in the World.

– I am passionate about data, KPIs, dashboard and all that goes with it

– I like to develop digital solutions for complex situations and can communicate them understandably, implement them independently and implement them.

– I am a winning personality, I have an analytical way of thinking and I like to be technologically up-to-date.

Then you might be the right person for us.



Which requirements should you meet?



– Practical experience with leading BI tools (QLIK specific)

– Affinity for data, experience with common DWH modelling

– Commitment and experience count for us, whether you have gained this in a (relevant) study or in your job

– Very good business/economically knowledge

– Experience in consulting is an advantage but not a must, with us you will learn every-thing it takes to achieve the best results in any situation

– A relevant network on the common business platforms (LinkedIn, Xing) emphasizes your seniority

– Excellent communication and presentation skills

– Independent and performance-oriented

– Very good knowledge of English; German skills are a plus but not a must

What can you expect?

– Project management, conception and implementation of demanding projects

– Accompaniment of the customer: From sales support to company-wide roll-out

– With appropriate experience and suitability: Assumption of further responsibilities, e.g. deputy lead consultant, technological division manager, etc.

Why us?



– Efficient hierarchies and decision paths as well as long-term development opportunities

– Fair remuneration

– Trust working time model

– Location: fully remotely based

Desired Skills:

BI Consulting experience

Qlik BI Developer

Qlik Reporting

Report Development

