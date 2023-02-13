Scrum Master

We are looking for a Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles; Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment. Experience in he automotive industry is beneficial.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

A formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred

A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred

Experience within Automotive Industry beneficial.

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment.

At least 5 years’ experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

Ability to understand technical issues at a high level

Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines

Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion

High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility

Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.

Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

Proven experience in creating psychological safety in teams

Must be able to use data to drive decision making in the teams and project

Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

High velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.

Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives

Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools

Provide updated reports on Agile process for the wider organization

Report on team progress, Delivery as well as identified Impediment and risks.

Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog

Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team

Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.

Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices

Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company

Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

Onsite initially but will move to hybrid in future

Physical demands: Sitting / Walking around (could include stairs) in customer building

Travel: To customer site

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position