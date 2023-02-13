Scrum Master

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Scrum Master to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg North for a 1 year contract role

What you will be doing:

Lead multiple sprints for teams using Agile methodology

Ensuring SCRUM artefacts are maintained and updated

Ensuring that sprints are running smoothly and corrective actions taken wherever appropriate.

Effectively communicate to project manager/delivery manager about the progress as well as blockages in the on-going sprints.

Ensuring all change governance and standards are adhered to Ensuring code quality is maintained

Developing plans to ensure delivery of teams’ work.

Understand current development/delivery model and guide teams to adapt agile strategy.

Apply best practices to implement and/or resolve adoption issues

Satisfactory resolution of issues raised during transition.

Support Project/Delivery Manager in planning and transition of releases.

Providing expert guidance and assistance to colleagues for successful transition.

Responsibility for supervising, co-ordinating, participating in, and accountable for sprints of teams located at different geographic locations.

Making effective use of resources during the sprint to ensure that business objectives are met and deliverables achieved to agreed time, cost and quality.

Familiar with the details of at least one business area and has experience of liasing with peers in that area

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

Must have 5 years of agile practitioner experience

5 years of experience as Scrum Master.

Knowledge or experience of other methodologies like RUP, Kanban etc.

At least 5 years experience working in an agile environment, preferably in a variety of situations Knowledge & Skills:

Prior background of application development using Java and web applications.

Experience in the delivery of multiple Application Development Projects from strategy through to deployment.

Proven track record in Scrum Master role

Understanding of other development methodologies like RUP.

Expert level skills in a relevant programming language(s) and relevant design techniques.

A logical, analytical approach to problem solving and close attention to detail.

Experience in the financial industry delivering & supporting financial applications

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

Waterfall

Kanban

