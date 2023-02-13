Scrum Master

Feb 13, 2023

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Scrum Master to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg North for a 1 year contract role
What you will be doing:

  • Lead multiple sprints for teams using Agile methodology
  • Ensuring SCRUM artefacts are maintained and updated
  • Ensuring that sprints are running smoothly and corrective actions taken wherever appropriate.
  • Effectively communicate to project manager/delivery manager about the progress as well as blockages in the on-going sprints.
  • Ensuring all change governance and standards are adhered to Ensuring code quality is maintained
  • Developing plans to ensure delivery of teams’ work.
  • Understand current development/delivery model and guide teams to adapt agile strategy.
  • Apply best practices to implement and/or resolve adoption issues
  • Satisfactory resolution of issues raised during transition.
  • Support Project/Delivery Manager in planning and transition of releases.
  • Providing expert guidance and assistance to colleagues for successful transition.
  • Responsibility for supervising, co-ordinating, participating in, and accountable for sprints of teams located at different geographic locations.
  • Making effective use of resources during the sprint to ensure that business objectives are met and deliverables achieved to agreed time, cost and quality.
  • Familiar with the details of at least one business area and has experience of liasing with peers in that area

What we are looking for:

  • Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields
  • Must have 5 years of agile practitioner experience
  • 5 years of experience as Scrum Master.
  • Knowledge or experience of other methodologies like RUP, Kanban etc.

At least 5 years experience working in an agile environment, preferably in a variety of situations Knowledge & Skills:

  • Prior background of application development using Java and web applications.
  • Experience in the delivery of multiple Application Development Projects from strategy through to deployment.
  • Proven track record in Scrum Master role
  • Understanding of other development methodologies like RUP.
  • Expert level skills in a relevant programming language(s) and relevant design techniques.
  • A logical, analytical approach to problem solving and close attention to detail.
  • Experience in the financial industry delivering & supporting financial applications

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Waterfall
  • Kanban

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *