Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Scrum Master to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg North for a 1 year contract role
What you will be doing:
- Lead multiple sprints for teams using Agile methodology
- Ensuring SCRUM artefacts are maintained and updated
- Ensuring that sprints are running smoothly and corrective actions taken wherever appropriate.
- Effectively communicate to project manager/delivery manager about the progress as well as blockages in the on-going sprints.
- Ensuring all change governance and standards are adhered to Ensuring code quality is maintained
- Developing plans to ensure delivery of teams’ work.
- Understand current development/delivery model and guide teams to adapt agile strategy.
- Apply best practices to implement and/or resolve adoption issues
- Satisfactory resolution of issues raised during transition.
- Support Project/Delivery Manager in planning and transition of releases.
- Providing expert guidance and assistance to colleagues for successful transition.
- Responsibility for supervising, co-ordinating, participating in, and accountable for sprints of teams located at different geographic locations.
- Making effective use of resources during the sprint to ensure that business objectives are met and deliverables achieved to agreed time, cost and quality.
- Familiar with the details of at least one business area and has experience of liasing with peers in that area
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields
- Must have 5 years of agile practitioner experience
- 5 years of experience as Scrum Master.
- Knowledge or experience of other methodologies like RUP, Kanban etc.
At least 5 years experience working in an agile environment, preferably in a variety of situations Knowledge & Skills:
- Prior background of application development using Java and web applications.
- Experience in the delivery of multiple Application Development Projects from strategy through to deployment.
- Proven track record in Scrum Master role
- Understanding of other development methodologies like RUP.
- Expert level skills in a relevant programming language(s) and relevant design techniques.
- A logical, analytical approach to problem solving and close attention to detail.
- Experience in the financial industry delivering & supporting financial applications
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum
- Waterfall
- Kanban