Senior Developer

ey Performance Areas

Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements

Assist with the investigation / solutions of problems on existing software

Technical support on existing products

Assist the Current Payments Architecture team in the specification and documentation of

designs

Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes

Adhere to change management and defined development control processes

Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks

Support team leads to provide clear choices and recommendations that enable technical

decision making

Clearly document and communicate agreed designs

Support innovation and/or research and development initiatives as needed.

Own the suitability of the allocated activities and artefacts to ensure the approach is not

under/over engineered. Clearly report progress against plans and escalate as needed

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Information Technology/Computer Science degree or similar

Minimum 4 years hands on programming

LESAKA Technologies (Pty) [URL Removed] MS SQL Server experience

Experience in using GIT

Experience in using Soap, XML, HTTP(S), REST, JSON

Experience and knowledge of Web technologies

Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583,

Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure is essential.

Knowledge and experience in MS SQL tables, store procedures, etc. to fulfil the application

data requirements required in a high throughput online transaction processing

environment.

Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements

Extensive experience working with Java

Experience and understanding of payment and regulated switching systems

Experience and understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java

technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Competent in Spring

Competent in Hibernate

Experience in AWS infrastructure

Experience with Linux Centos, Ubuntu,

Database experience: MSSQL, Postgres, MSSQL, Dynamodb

The successful applicant must have

Be a team player that contribute by example

Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure and with a high level of responsibility

and accountability

Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels

Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other

team members

Be committed to adhere to processes around source control, standards, reviews, quality,

release management, deployment, etc.

Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work

Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem

communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Linux

