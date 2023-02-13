Senior Developer

ey Performance Areas
Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
Assist with the investigation / solutions of problems on existing software
Technical support on existing products
Assist the Current Payments Architecture team in the specification and documentation of
designs
Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
Adhere to change management and defined development control processes
Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
Support team leads to provide clear choices and recommendations that enable technical
decision making
Clearly document and communicate agreed designs
Support innovation and/or research and development initiatives as needed.
Own the suitability of the allocated activities and artefacts to ensure the approach is not
under/over engineered. Clearly report progress against plans and escalate as needed
Qualifications and Experience
BSc Information Technology/Computer Science degree or similar
Minimum 4 years hands on programming
MS SQL Server experience
Experience in using GIT
Experience in using Soap, XML, HTTP(S), REST, JSON
Experience and knowledge of Web technologies
Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583,
Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure is essential.
Knowledge and experience in MS SQL tables, store procedures, etc. to fulfil the application
data requirements required in a high throughput online transaction processing
environment.
Extensive experience working with Java
Experience and understanding of payment and regulated switching systems
Experience and understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java
technology stack
Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
Competent in Spring
Competent in Hibernate
Experience in AWS infrastructure
Experience with Linux Centos, Ubuntu,
Database experience: MSSQL, Postgres, MSSQL, Dynamodb
The successful applicant must have
Be a team player that contribute by example
Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure and with a high level of responsibility
and accountability
Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels
Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other
team members
Be committed to adhere to processes around source control, standards, reviews, quality,
release management, deployment, etc.
Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work
Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem
communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.
