Senior Developer

Our client is looking for a Senior Developer with 8+ years in .Net development experience.

Job Purpose:

Produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and write the code for medium to large applications in OO environments. Incumbent carries out systems analyses, design, program debug, system testing, security assessments, performance assessments and user interfaces.

Minimum requirements:

Qualifications:

Computer Sciences related degree/diploma; MCSD or another IT related degree/diploma



Technologies:

C#, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, JQuery, MVC, T-SQL



Work Experience:

8+ years .Net development experience

Technical Skills:

Develop capacities used to design, set-up, operate and correct malfunctions involving application of technological systems.

Test:

Conduct tests to determine whether equipment, software or procedures are operating as expected.

Computers and Electronics:

Knowledge of computer hardware and software (applications and programming).

Interact with Computers:

Use computers systems (hardware and software) to program, write software, set up functions, enter data, or process information.

Desired Skills:

C#

HTML

CSS3

JavaScript

JQuery

MVC

T-SQL

