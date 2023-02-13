Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Senior Developer with a minimum of 7 years’ experience in developing information systems.
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Qualification Preferred:
- A formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred.
Must have Software Development experience using:
- Angular
- C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI.
- LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM)
- CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
- SQL Server or Relational Database experience.
- Rabbit MQ or other message broker/service bus experience
- Git based Source Control
- Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
- Unit Testing.
- Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, Angular, SQL, etc.
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Research, development and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.
- Maintenance of existing systems.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments for Production and UAT
Work environment
Onsite initially but will move to hybrid in future.
Physical demands:
Sitting / Walking around (could include stairs) in customer building.
Travel:
To customer site.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML