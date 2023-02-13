Senior DevOps Engineer

Role Purpose:

We’re looking for a DevOps Engineer to work within a cross functional IT Operations team.

That provides assistance to multiple development teams, you will be embedded into a team,

with a focus on optimising deployment processes, testing and monitoring performance and

cyber security.

Skills and Qualifications:

5 years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent

Demonstrated problem-solving and troubleshooting skills

Process-oriented with great documentation skills

Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available

service

Experience working on Linux based infrastructure and Azure

Moderate understanding of Ruby, Python, Perl, and Java

Configuration and managing databases such as MySQL, Mongo, PostgreSQL

Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services

Awareness of critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles

Responsibilities:

Building and setting up new development tools and infrastructure

Understanding the needs of stakeholders and conveying this to developers

Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes

Testing and examining code written by others and analysing results

Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats

Identifying technical problems and developing software updates and ‘fixes’

Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended

Planning out projects and being involved in project management decisions

Key Technologies:

8 Years’ experience working in an IT technical support team with development support.

5 Years’ experience with Public Cloud (Azure or AWS)

5 Years’ experience with either Terraform, Ansible, Chef as part of building and

releasing infrastructure as code

5 Years’ experience with container orchestration services, especially Kubernetes and

Terraform

Familiarity with agile software development in either Go, C/C++, Java, JavaScript

6 Years’ Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as

Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins

8 Years’ experience with Windows and Linux operating system environments

8 Years’ Experience with infrastructure scripting solutions such as PowerShell or

Python

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineer

• Configuration and managing databases

critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles

cloud services

open-source technologies

