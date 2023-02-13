Senior DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:
We’re looking for a DevOps Engineer to work within a cross functional IT Operations team.
That provides assistance to multiple development teams, you will be embedded into a team,
with a focus on optimising deployment processes, testing and monitoring performance and
cyber security.
Skills and Qualifications:
- 5 years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent
- Demonstrated problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
- Process-oriented with great documentation skills
- Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available
- service
- Experience working on Linux based infrastructure and Azure
- Moderate understanding of Ruby, Python, Perl, and Java
- Configuration and managing databases such as MySQL, Mongo, PostgreSQL
- Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services
- Awareness of critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles
Responsibilities:
- Building and setting up new development tools and infrastructure
- Understanding the needs of stakeholders and conveying this to developers
- Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
- Testing and examining code written by others and analysing results
- Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats
- Identifying technical problems and developing software updates and ‘fixes’
- Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended
- Planning out projects and being involved in project management decisions
Key Technologies:
- 8 Years’ experience working in an IT technical support team with development support.
- 5 Years’ experience with Public Cloud (Azure or AWS)
- 5 Years’ experience with either Terraform, Ansible, Chef as part of building and
- releasing infrastructure as code
- 5 Years’ experience with container orchestration services, especially Kubernetes and
- Terraform
- Familiarity with agile software development in either Go, C/C++, Java, JavaScript
- 6 Years’ Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as
- Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins
- 8 Years’ experience with Windows and Linux operating system environments
- 8 Years’ Experience with infrastructure scripting solutions such as PowerShell or
- Python
Desired Skills:
- DevOps Engineer
- • Configuration and managing databases
- critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles
- cloud services
- open-source technologies