Senior DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 13, 2023

Role Purpose:
We’re looking for a DevOps Engineer to work within a cross functional IT Operations team.
That provides assistance to multiple development teams, you will be embedded into a team,
with a focus on optimising deployment processes, testing and monitoring performance and
cyber security.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • 5 years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role
  • BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent
  • Demonstrated problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
  • Process-oriented with great documentation skills
  • Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available
  • service
  • Experience working on Linux based infrastructure and Azure
  • Moderate understanding of Ruby, Python, Perl, and Java
  • Configuration and managing databases such as MySQL, Mongo, PostgreSQL
  • Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services
  • Awareness of critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles

Responsibilities:

  • Building and setting up new development tools and infrastructure
  • Understanding the needs of stakeholders and conveying this to developers
  • Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
  • Testing and examining code written by others and analysing results
  • Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats
  • Identifying technical problems and developing software updates and ‘fixes’
  • Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended
  • Planning out projects and being involved in project management decisions

Key Technologies:

  • 8 Years’ experience working in an IT technical support team with development support.
  • 5 Years’ experience with Public Cloud (Azure or AWS)
  • 5 Years’ experience with either Terraform, Ansible, Chef as part of building and
  • releasing infrastructure as code
  • 5 Years’ experience with container orchestration services, especially Kubernetes and
  • Terraform
  • Familiarity with agile software development in either Go, C/C++, Java, JavaScript
  • 6 Years’ Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as
  • Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins
  • 8 Years’ experience with Windows and Linux operating system environments
  • 8 Years’ Experience with infrastructure scripting solutions such as PowerShell or
  • Python

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps Engineer
  • • Configuration and managing databases
  • critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles
  • cloud services
  • open-source technologies

