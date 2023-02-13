Senior / Lead Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for Lead Developer with a minimum of 7 years’ experience in leading teams.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

A Formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred.

Software Development experience using:

Angular skills.

C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI.

LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM)

CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

SQL Server or Relational Database experience.

Rabbit MQ or other message broker / service bus experience

Git based Source Control

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing.

Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, Angular, SQL, etc.

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT

Leading the Development Process Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow. Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

Supporting the Scrum Master Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects

Providing Guidance and Mentoring Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code Provide technical leadership to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team



General Responsibilities

Analysis and Design

Technical design review and approval

Source Control Admin

Confluence / Azure DevOps Updates

Review estimates and weighting

Code reviews and merges

UAT Handover review

Support Handover review

Test cases review

Automation test review

Support Test Lead

Review deployment artefacts

Identify deployment team

Support production deployments

Keep master updated

Highlight risks / issues / dependencies

Team training / skilling-up sessions

Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes

Monitor Emails / Teams and respond timeously

Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem-solving skills.

Able to perform under pressure in a fast-changing environment.

Self-managing and takes the initiative to resolve issues.

Work Environment:

Onsite initially but will move to hybrid in future.

Physical Demands:

Sitting / Walking around (could include stairs) in customer building.

Travel:

To customer site.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

