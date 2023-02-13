Senior Python Cloud Developer (AWS) LW2071 – Gauteng Pretoria

- 6 – 8 years in software development
- Integration between different technologies
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Agile working experience
- Responsible for the further development and operations of the AI Building Blocks Product Suite
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- DevOps Experience
- Managing projects/processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.
- Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques, and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Working knowledge of software development tools, techniques, and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers, and emerging computing trend
Minimum Requirements:
Formal qualifications:
- Diploma or Degree in IT
- AWS Certificate
Role-specific knowledge:
- AWS (Networking VPCs, Subnets), IAM, EC2, Load Balancing, CloudWatch, Glue/S3/Athena
- AWS Networking
- AWS Lambda
- AWS IAM
- Shell Scripting
- Terraform
- Python
Desired Skills:
