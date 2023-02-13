Senior Python Cloud Developer (AWS) LW2071

Feb 13, 2023

  • 6 – 8 years in software development

  • Integration between different technologies

  • Web and digital project experience advantageous

  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

  • Agile working experience

  • Responsible for the further development and operations of the AI Building Blocks Product Suite

  • Coordination between development and support environments

  • Translating and simplifying requirements

  • DevOps Experience

  • Managing projects/processes

  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.

  • Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques, and approaches used to build application solutions.

  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers, and emerging computing trend

Minimum Requirements:

Formal qualifications:

  • Diploma or Degree in IT

  • AWS Certificate

Role-specific knowledge:

  • AWS (Networking VPCs, Subnets), IAM, EC2, Load Balancing, CloudWatch, Glue/S3/Athena

  • AWS Networking

  • AWS Lambda

  • AWS IAM

  • Shell Scripting

  • Terraform

  • Python

Desired Skills:

