Senior Solution Architect

Purpose of the Position:
- To manage the design, standards and processes deployed within the Enterprise Data Warehouse Pillar of the division.
- Focus on the solution design to ensure that solutions created within pods conform to architectural principles as laid out for division.
Qualifications
- B Com Informatics degree or Computer Science Degree
Experience
- A minimum of 5+ years BI Development experience in an enterprise environment
- 2+ years BI Solution Architecture experience
- Excellent Problem Identification and Troubleshooting skills.
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent negotiation skills
- Stakeholder management
- Direct and guide solution design efforts within at all levels
- Create required Solution Artifacts
- Understand and plan for evolutionary paths teams / projects can take
- Promote Data Abstraction Design Principle
- Design and create related architecture standards and artifacts within the architecture team.
- Disseminate changes and roadmap within project teams to align solutions and projects to Architecture
- Ensure solutions are fault tolerant
- Identify business transitioning points and contribute to the “go-live” plan.
- Act as a feedback mechanism to the product groups and development teams on features and functionalities; build strong and well respected relationships with peer levels in these groups
- Proactively support the project manager in the execution of the project by identifying and leading the mitigation of any technical gaps and/or risks.
- Strong understanding of the Agile Delivery Model and able to play key roles required within the framework
- Creates scalable, efficient, automated processes for large scale data analyses, model development, model validation, and model implementation.
- Documents standards and policies for the form, structure, and attributes of the BI tools and systems.
- Ensures adherence to process, policies, and standards
- Technical Competencies (List the key technical competencies)
- MS Windows Server 2008 through 2016;
- SQL Server 2000 through SQL 2016; (T-SQL, MDX, DAX, .Net)
- SQL Server Reporting Services,
- SQL Server Analysis Services Multi-dimensional;
- SQL Server Analysis Services Tabular;
- SQL Server Integration Services;
- BI tools Tableau, PowerBi, QlikView, PowerPivot
- Analytics tools exposure i.e. SAS, R
- Bulk, Transactional and Reporting database design;
- Database Source Control and Testing Tools
- Project Management
Desired Skills:
- Instructing
- Learning Strategies
- Active Listening
- Coordination
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Persuasion
- Service Orientation