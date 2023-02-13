Senior Solution Architect – Gauteng Randburg

Feb 13, 2023

Purpose of the Position:

  • To manage the design, standards and processes deployed within the Enterprise Data Warehouse Pillar of the division.

  • Focus on the solution design to ensure that solutions created within pods conform to architectural principles as laid out for division.

Qualifications

  • B Com Informatics degree or Computer Science Degree

Experience

  • A minimum of 5+ years BI Development experience in an enterprise environment

  • 2+ years BI Solution Architecture experience

  • Excellent Problem Identification and Troubleshooting skills.

  • Excellent communication skills

  • Excellent negotiation skills

  • Stakeholder management

  • Direct and guide solution design efforts within at all levels

  • Create required Solution Artifacts

  • Understand and plan for evolutionary paths teams / projects can take

  • Promote Data Abstraction Design Principle

  • Design and create related architecture standards and artifacts within the architecture team.

  • Disseminate changes and roadmap within project teams to align solutions and projects to Architecture

  • Ensure solutions are fault tolerant

  • Identify business transitioning points and contribute to the “go-live” plan.

  • Act as a feedback mechanism to the product groups and development teams on features and functionalities; build strong and well respected relationships with peer levels in these groups

  • Proactively support the project manager in the execution of the project by identifying and leading the mitigation of any technical gaps and/or risks.

  • Strong understanding of the Agile Delivery Model and able to play key roles required within the framework

  • Creates scalable, efficient, automated processes for large scale data analyses, model development, model validation, and model implementation.

  • Documents standards and policies for the form, structure, and attributes of the BI tools and systems.

  • Ensures adherence to process, policies, and standards

  • Technical Competencies (List the key technical competencies)

  • MS Windows Server 2008 through 2016;

  • SQL Server 2000 through SQL 2016; (T-SQL, MDX, DAX, .Net)

  • SQL Server Reporting Services,

  • SQL Server Analysis Services Multi-dimensional;

  • SQL Server Analysis Services Tabular;

  • SQL Server Integration Services;

  • BI tools Tableau, PowerBi, QlikView, PowerPivot

  • Analytics tools exposure i.e. SAS, R

  • Bulk, Transactional and Reporting database design;

  • Database Source Control and Testing Tools

  • Project Management

Desired Skills:

  • Instructing
  • Learning Strategies
  • Active Listening
  • Coordination
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Persuasion
  • Service Orientation

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *