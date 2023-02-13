Senior Sql Database Administrator

A team responsible for digitally enabled technology service as a group COE, driving business and transformation and providing group-wide digital and data architecture, operating the various technology platforms and shared services, ensuring cyber and information security resilience acting as technology governance and risk orchestrator for one of the leading Financial Services groups are seeking an SQL Senior Database Administrator. The Senior SQL DBA is expected to:

Design, install, configure, administer, monitor, and troubleshoot all components of the SQL Platform including the core database as well as the additional components and functionality.

Take responsibility for security administration as well as administration tasks related to SDLC.

Consult with developers and other parties to ensure the appropriate design and implementation in line with business requirements.

Direct the tasks of other DBAs although the actual management of the members is not required.

Act as the expert for a specific database system and will ensure design of the database system, supporting database systems as well as the processes to support the database system.

Perform research on industry trends related to the SQL DBMS to improve systems.

Qualifications- Matric- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology- Database Administration Certification

Knowledge and Experience- Working knowledge of SQL Server, Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure.- Knowledge and understanding of general database concepts- Understanding up to SQL Server 2019- Working knowledge and understanding of SQL2012 to 2019- Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services and resources in the SQL Server suite of products- Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors- Knowledge and experience in IT Data Analysis- Knowledge and experience in working with Database Security- Knowledge and experience in Project Coordination- Knowledge and experience in IT Risk Management- At least 7 – 8 years of experience as a SQL DBA in a large enterprise environment

Desired Skills:

T SQL

MS SQL

REST

SOAP

ODBC

JDBC

ODBO

IT Data Analysis

Project Coordination

IT Risk Management

