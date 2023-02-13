Solution Architect (eTrading)

Are you a Solution Architect in the eCommerce space looking for a new and exciting ventures with one of the largest names in South African banking?

Purpose

To create and maintain architecture solutions and to enable and guide the design and development of integrated solutions that meet current and future business needs within eTrading Technology

Qualifications & Requirements

TOGAF Certification Advantageous

Cloud Certifications Advantageous

BSC or BCom in Computer and information system related courses.

5 to 10 years IT Experience preferably focused on architecture.

Experience showing influence at senior levels across multiple jurisdictions.

Specific experience and demonstrable capability around the effective presentation of Architecture concepts to a diverse range of stakeholders across multiple jurisdictions.

Demonstrable track record of delivering on projects that span multidisciplinary areas, preferably in Markets or Corporate and Investing Banking sector with Enterprise Architecture, Business and IT environments.

Good overall knowledge of applications, integration, and data architecture frameworks and industry best practices.

Role Tasks

Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery

Partner with Company and other BU architects to contribute to the creation and review of architecture capability strategy which meets the strategic requirements of the business

Estimate potential changes to business requirements and processes, due to changes/ improvements made in information systems, data management practices, information management procedures, and/ employed software/hardware Use appropriate tools and methods to contribute to the development of systems architectures in specific business / functional areas to improve the efficiency of system and business performance

Produce systems and component specifications and translate these into detailed designs for implementation using selected products in support of business or systems changes. This includes the alignment of required documentation

Provide learning and make suggestions on technical aspects of system development and integration Monitor adherence to processes which support the prescribed architectural frameworks and ensure delivery teams align to the required standards and methodologies

Recommend appropriate interventions in own area of ways to improve architectural compliance. This includes BU/FA representation at relevant forums eg. Architecture Board, Cloud Steerco

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

TOGAF

E – Commerce

ecommerce

