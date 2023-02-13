Solutions Architect

We are looking to hire Solutions Architect with a minimum of 10 years of experience in Software Development.

Solid experience across architecting, designing and developing technology solutions that include various mixes of the technologies and frameworks based on languages such as:

C#, .Net Core, Angular, TypeScript, T-SQL, Entity Framework, etc. Azure/AWS related cloud technologies Microservice Architectures



Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

A formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred

Directing Solution Software Architecting, Programming and Documentation Development Processes across a number of teams that consists of Developers, Business Analysts, Scrum Masters, Architects and Tech Leads.

Control and manage choices available during development by choosing a standard way of pursuing application development by creating, defining, or choosing an application framework best suited for the engaged and client.

Recognize potential reuse in the organization or in the application by observing and understanding the broader system environments and ecosystems, creating component designs showing knowledge of other applications across the iOCO landscape.

Where appropriate, subdivide a complex applications and solutions, during the design phase, into smaller, more manageable pieces during client engagement processes.

Understand the interactions and dependencies among components, teams and clients.

Carry accountability for the quality of the final product and projects.

Responsible for the technical growth and mentorship across various iOCO teams, inclusive of recruitment and retention of technical team members.

Where appropriate, provision required skills, select an appropriate deployment model, direct testing protocols to validate releases, and monitor performance after releases.

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

Onsite initially but will move to hybrid in future.

Physical demands: Sitting / Walking around (could include stairs) in customer building.

Travel: To customer site.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

